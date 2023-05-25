Victim of deadly hit and run crash on Bendix Drive identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly hit and run crash on Thursday morning in South Bend.

Officials say a dead woman was discovered just after 10:30 a.m. in the tree lawn along the east side of the 2600 block of Bendix Drive. They say it was apparent that she had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene.

On Friday, officials identified the victim as 69-year-old Sandra Murray. An autopsy is scheduled for Murray on Saturday morning in Kalamazoo.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT). If you have any information about the crash, you’re asked to call FACT at 574-235-7818 extension 7112 or call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP(7867).

