Town of Wakarusa under boil water advisory

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - The town of Wakarusa has been placed under a water boil order until further notice!

According to officials, a large water leak was discovered in the town and has “compromised the system.” With the order, the town has also asked residents to stop all sprinkling of yards and gardens.

Under a boil water advisory, residents should:

  • Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.
  • If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
  • Boil tap water even if it is filtered.
  • Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

