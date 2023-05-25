Ryan’s Place Gala raises over $200K to support grieving children, families

Christine Karsten and Gary Sieber attend the Ryan's Place Gala on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Christine Karsten and Gary Sieber attend the Ryan's Place Gala on Friday, May 19, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Ryan’s Place, a non-profit organization that provides support services to grieving children and families, raised over $220,000 at its annual gala last week!

Over 260 people attended the gala at the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart to support the mission of Ryan’s Place on Friday, May 19.

Our own Gary Sieber and Christine Karsten were also in attendance!

“We are so grateful for the generosity of our community,” said Aileac Deegan, President and CEO of Ryan’s Place. “This money will allow us to continue to provide our support services to grieving children and families at no cost to them.”

For more information on Ryan’s Place, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Indiana welcome signs met with backlash on social media
Police investigating after rollover crash in South Bend on May 23, 2023.
Police investigating after rollover crash in South Bend
New Carlisle woman turns severe burns into tattoo ‘masterpiece’
Dominick Williams, Jr.
Teen charged in deadly shooting of 11-year-old arrested
The city breaks up encampment of homeless individuals.
South Bend breaks up encampment of homeless individuals

Latest News

Therapy dog coming to a Mishawaka elementary school
Therapy dog coming to LaSalle Elementary
High school softball highlights in Michiana
High school baseball highlights in Michiana
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cool Thursday followed by much warmer temperatures