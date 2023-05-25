Ryan’s Place Gala raises over $200K to support grieving children, families

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Ryan’s Place, a non-profit organization that provides support services to grieving children and families, raised over $220,000 at its annual gala last week!

Over 260 people attended the gala at the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart to support the mission of Ryan’s Place on Friday, May 19.

Our own Gary Sieber and Christine Karsten were also in attendance!

“We are so grateful for the generosity of our community,” said Aileac Deegan, President and CEO of Ryan’s Place. “This money will allow us to continue to provide our support services to grieving children and families at no cost to them.”

