Render restaurant to close its doors next weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend restaurant and bar has decided to close its doors for good.

Render, which is located on Jefferson Boulevard across from Howard Park, announced on Facebook on Wednesday that it will be closing next weekend.

The fusion restaurant offered a range of food, from Chinese to Mexican, as well as a full cocktail bar and lounge.

The restaurant’s owner, Hilary Maich, told 16 News Now how engaging it’s been to work there, and how hard it is to close this chapter in her life.

“I put probably every moment of my life into this right now, and it’s been hard and fun,” Maich said. “And so, it’s hard, but it’s been great. And I wouldn’t do it probably any other way.”

The restaurant’s last day of service will be Saturday, June 3.

