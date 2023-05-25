Police: Drunk driver almost hits school bus in Marshall County

James Rimel
James Rimel(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old Bremen man was arrested earlier this week after police say he hit a mailbox and almost hit a school bus while driving drunk in Marshall County.

Police were notified about the driver, identified as James Rimel, just after 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Rimel was later located by police in the area of Miami Trail just north of U.S. 6 near Bremen.

Police learned that Rimel had been drinking at the time. He failed field sobriety tests and was offered a certified test that showed his BAC to be .242, which is three times the legal limit.

Rimel was subsequently arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. His bond was set at $1,500 cash.

Rimel is due in court on June 6.

