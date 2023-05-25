New mural painted on bluff stairs in downtown St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A popular set of stairs in Michiana has received its annual makeover for the summer!

St. Joseph Today showed off the new mural on the bluff stairs on its Facebook page.

This year’s mural shows a jar with a plant and a butterfly on top. It was done in partnership with the Schalon Foundation,

The mural was painted by Nate Baranowski and Chris Carlson.

