New mural painted on bluff stairs in downtown St. Joseph

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A popular set of stairs in Michiana has received its annual makeover for the summer!

St. Joseph Today showed off the new mural on the bluff stairs on its Facebook page.

This year’s mural shows a jar with a plant and a butterfly on top. It was done in partnership with the Schalon Foundation,

The mural was painted by Nate Baranowski and Chris Carlson.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Renee’s Request

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Grant Me Hope sent us the story of a foster teen from Michigan who is looking to find a family before she ages out of foster care.

Events

Free family movie night headed to Four Winds Field

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A free screening of Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear” is headed to the downtown ballpark on Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Events

South Bend’s beloved Ethnic Festival reimagined as ‘Fusion Fest’

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The two-day festival will be filled with food vendors, music, demonstrations, and artisans from every region of the world.

Latest News

Events

Memorial Day parades, events & more in Michiana

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put together a list of parades, events, and services to help remember those who died while serving our country.

Community

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Fire Wires robotics team

Updated: May. 21, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
|
By Alex Almanza
The Fire Wires are mostly comprised of high school teens across Michiana who are interested in robotics.

Community

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT

Events

Elkhart announces plans for Memorial Day parade

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The parade route will travel on Main Street from Harrison Street to Lexington Avenue.

Events

City of Mishawaka releases details on 2023 Memorial Day Parade

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It will be the city’s first Memorial Day Parade since 2019.

Events

Third Thursdays in the Mish: Bike parade at the Riverwalk

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Alex Almanza
The event featured bike decorating and even a police escort!