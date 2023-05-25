Judge finds South Bend woman guilty of murdering boyfriend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge has found a South Bend woman guilty of shooting and killing her boyfriend in front of her children last year.

28-year-old Marqisha Thomas is charged with murder for allegedly killing 28-year-old Civon Green.

Green was found in the 2800 block of Northside Boulevard behind Nuner Elementary and Fine Arts School on April 18, 2022. Police said she shot Green in front of her kids while they watched from her car.

In addition to murder, Thomas was formally charged with a felony firearm enhancement.

The judge found Thomas guilty as a result of her bench trial last month. Her sentencing has been set for June 21.

Thomas faces up to 85 years in jail.

Marqisha Thomas (St. Joseph County Jail)

