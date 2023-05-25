Irish men’s lacrosse doing best to maintain focus ahead of championship weekend

(WNDU)
By Matt Loch
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team is one of the final four teams remaining this season as they head into championship weekend in Philadelphia.

Despite making the NCAA Tournament in all but one of the last 17 seasons, this is the first time the Irish have been in the Final Four since 2015.

And with a spot in the national title game just one win away, the Irish are doing their best to maintain focus on the task at hand.

“You obviously try to not think about it, but it obviously creeps into your mind how awesome of a feeling that is to truly win a championship,” says Irish graduate midfielder Jack Simmons. “But we realize we have to win the semifinal game to even get to the championship, so we’re not focusing on the championship yet.”

“It’s hard not to be when you know you’re going to the Final Four,” says Irish graduate defender Chris Fake. “It consumes your life, obviously. Last time I was there, you kind of black out for the whole thing just because it’s so exciting, so stressful. We’re ready for that, and it’s going to be a really fun three days.”

The No. 3 Irish will face No. 2 Virginia in the semifinals on Saturday. The Cavaliers are not only a familiar foe — they’ve also been Notre Dame’s kryptonite this year, handing the Irish their only two losses of the season.

First draw on Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.

The winner advances to the national championship on Memorial Day, where they will face the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Duke and Penn State.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football announces 2023 home kickoff times

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The 2023 home slate features a couple of prime time games against big opponents in Ohio State and USC.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse to face familiar foe in Final Four

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The No. 3 Irish will face No. 2 Virginia, who have been their kryptonite this season.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse advances to Final Four with win over Johns Hopkins

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
The No. 3 Irish defeated No. 6 Johns Hopkins by a final score of 12-9 on Sunday afternoon to advance to the Final Four for the sixth time in program history.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame softball defeats Harvard, suffers season-ending loss to Arkansas

Updated: May. 21, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
The Notre Dame softball team’s 2023 season came to an end late Saturday night after the Irish were eliminated from the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish softball falls in NCAA Regional opener; faces elimination

Updated: May. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Notre Dame softball team dropped its opening game of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional on Friday night, falling to Oregon 5-4.

Notre Dame

Irish softball opens NCAA tourney play on Friday

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
After sweating it out on the bubble, the Irish were selected as a No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville regional.

Notre Dame

Irish women’s lacrosse falls in NCAA quarterfinals

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Irish fell on the road to No. 3 seed Boston College by a final score of 20-6.

Notre Dame

Irish baseball to end regular season at Boston College

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The upcoming series is an important one for the Irish, as the margin of error is diminishing in terms of being selected to play in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame

One-on-one with Micah Shrewsberry

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Despite his busy schedule, The new Notre Dame men's basketball coach found time to sit down with 16 Sports for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

Sports

ND MEN’S LAX: Sunday’s quarterfinal awaits

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
After a record-breaking performance at home in the NCAA Championships’ opening round, the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team packs their bags for the quarterfinals this weekend.