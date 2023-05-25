Holiday weekend travel expected to jump to pre-pandemic levels

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With Memorial Day weekend kicking off the unofficial start to the summer, those travelling can expect lots of traffic, whether on the road or in the air.

The South Bend International airport shared with 16 News Now that they expect every flight coming in and going out of South Bend to be full.

That’s why the airport has suggested flyers get to the airport 90 minutes to 2 hours early, so that they don’t miss their flight.

“It’s just... everyone should pack their patience, check your flight status, and arrive early,” said SBN spokesperson, Julie Curtis.

If you’re traveling by car, you can anticipate some delays, as traffic levels will be heavier than they’ve been in several years.

AAA is reporting that more that 42-million travelers will take to the road this holiday weekend.

“I think we’re set up to have a fantastic weekend with the weather and with all of the good fun things happening in the area, and it just takes us making a couple small choices at pivotal moments and we’ll get through this and get summer kicked off in the best way that we can,” said Sergeant Ted Bohner, with the Indiana State Police.

According to Sgt. Bohner, the busiest travel days this weekend are expected to be Friday and Sunday, so it’s advised to hit the road early to avoid traffic.

