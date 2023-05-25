Former Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan shares emotions after 2013 win

(IMS Productions)
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Ask any IndyCar driver who’s won the Borg-Warner Trophy… Nothing tops the thrill of victory.

For Brazilian Tony Kanaan, his 2013 Indy 500 win was the sweetest of them all.

Tony lost his dad at age 13. Growing up, the two of them would watch the Indy 500. Before his dad passed away, he made Tony promise him that one day he would win and kiss the bricks.

16 Sports spoke with Tony on Thursday about what victory in Indianapolis is like, and what’s the motivation to do it again.

“That was the best moment of my life,” he said. “It’s so hard to accomplish, regardless of what you say, what you think, what you dream. It was just a relief. I was like, ‘You know what, check, it’s done.’ I don’t need to do anything else in my career from now on. That is complete. So that was the feeling. Relief.

“I was proud,” he continued. “I was thinking, ‘Dad, wherever you are, I hope you’re proud because I lived up to my promise. So, it was a sensation of mission accomplished.”

Tony has decided this year’s Indy 500 will be his last. You can watch the race live on Sunday right here on WNDU. Pre-race coverage begins at 11 a.m. on WNDU, with the race starting at 12:30 p.m.

You can find more pre-race coverage on Peacock starting at 9 a.m.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse doing best to maintain focus ahead of championship weekend

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Matt Loch
Despite making the NCAA Tournament in all but one of the last 17 seasons, this is the first time the Irish have been in the Final Four since 2015.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs host second ‘Education Day’ game of the season

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The 11:05 a.m. start time gave students from across Michiana who would normally be in the classroom a chance to enjoy a ballgame at Four Winds Field.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football announces 2023 home kickoff times

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The 2023 home slate features a couple of prime time games against big opponents in Ohio State and USC.

High School

High school baseball sectionals underway in Indiana

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Scores and bracket updates for sectional matchups involving teams in our local area can be found here.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs hit 3 million fan milestone under Andrew Berlin’s ownership

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Cubs have drawn over 70,000 fans in the first 18 games of the 2023 season and are on pace for another big year.

Pro Sports

Indiana native Ed Carpenter prepares for 20th Indianapolis 500

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The Indy native and Butler alumnus will drive his car and lead his self-named team on the track.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse to face familiar foe in Final Four

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The No. 3 Irish will face No. 2 Virginia, who have been their kryptonite this season.

High School

Mishawaka softball confident heading into sectionals

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Northern Lakes Conference champions have a conference title under their belt for the first time since 2010.

High School

High school softball sectionals underway in Indiana

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Scores and bracket updates for sectional matchups involving teams in our local area can be found here.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse advances to Final Four with win over Johns Hopkins

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
The No. 3 Irish defeated No. 6 Johns Hopkins by a final score of 12-9 on Sunday afternoon to advance to the Final Four for the sixth time in program history.