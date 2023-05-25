First Alert Forecast: Cool & breezy Thursday; Sunny & warm holiday weekend

Thursday will be the coolest of the week with highs only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The cold front has pushed through and the moisture in the air continues to fall. Temperatures Thursday morning will cool to the lower 40s and only warm to the upper 60s. While this is close to average for this time of year, it’s nearly 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday and Wednesday. The cool air will stick around Friday morning when we start the day in the lower 40s. From Friday afternoon on though temperatures will be warming well above average for an extended period of time. Highs will average the lower 80s this weekend and the mid to upper 80s next week. As discussed this week, we are still looking for a pattern that would support rainfall for the area. At this point, skies will remain dry through the weekend and most of next week.

TONIGHT: A chilly night as temps fall to the lower 40s. A few clouds tonight with winds still breezy gusting to 20-25mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds to start will give way to a beautiful sunny day. We’ll be on the cooler side as temps reach the upper 60s to around 70.

LOOK AHEAD: Memorial Day weekend is looking fantastic with sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures warm back up into the 80s. Then, they continue into next week, gradually make it to near 90!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Indiana welcome signs met with backlash on social media
Elkhart Police Dept. identifies suspects in fraud investigations
The city breaks up encampment of homeless individuals.
South Bend breaks up encampment of homeless individuals
Mishawaka man climbs everest
Mishawaka resident climbs tallest mountain in the world
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Therapy dog coming to a Mishawaka elementary school
Therapy dog coming to LaSalle Elementary
High school softball highlights in Michiana
High school baseball highlights in Michiana
Christine Karsten and Gary Sieber attend the Ryan's Place Gala on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Ryan’s Place Gala raises over $200K to support grieving children, families