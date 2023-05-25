First Alert Forecast: Cool & breezy Thursday; Sunny & warm holiday weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The cold front has pushed through and the moisture in the air continues to fall. Temperatures Thursday morning will cool to the lower 40s and only warm to the upper 60s. While this is close to average for this time of year, it’s nearly 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday and Wednesday. The cool air will stick around Friday morning when we start the day in the lower 40s. From Friday afternoon on though temperatures will be warming well above average for an extended period of time. Highs will average the lower 80s this weekend and the mid to upper 80s next week. As discussed this week, we are still looking for a pattern that would support rainfall for the area. At this point, skies will remain dry through the weekend and most of next week.

TONIGHT: A chilly night as temps fall to the lower 40s. A few clouds tonight with winds still breezy gusting to 20-25mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds to start will give way to a beautiful sunny day. We’ll be on the cooler side as temps reach the upper 60s to around 70.

LOOK AHEAD: Memorial Day weekend is looking fantastic with sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures warm back up into the 80s. Then, they continue into next week, gradually make it to near 90!

