FACT handling investigation on Bendix Drive

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County FACT team is handling an investigation involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in South Bend.

Officers were called Thursday morning to Bendix Drive near the Growing Kids Learning Center just north of Lathrop Street.

Details are currently limited, but officials tell 16 News Now the victim is a female.

Officials are expected to release more details about a suspect vehicle later.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s complaint asked the licensing board to impose “appropriate disciplinary action” but doesn’t specify a requested penalty.

Crime

Judge finds South Bend woman guilty of murdering boyfriend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Sentencing for Marqisha Thomas has been set for June 21.

News

Judge finds South Bend woman guilty of murdering boyfriend

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sentencing for Marqisha Thomas has been set for June 21.

News

Lakeville Fire Department back in service after insurance issue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carli Luca
Firefighters went back to work Wednesday night after being out of service for over a month.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Drunk driver almost hits school bus in Marshall County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say James Rimel's blood alcohol content was found to be .242.

News

ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The free monthly celebration of art and community will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

News

Render restaurant to close its doors next weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The restaurant’s last day of service will be Saturday, June 3.

News

Render restaurant to close its doors next weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Render, which is located on Jefferson Boulevard across from Howard Park, announced on Facebook on Wednesday that it will be closing next weekend.

News

First Alert Forecast: Cool & breezy Thursday; Sunny & warm holiday weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Thursday will be the coolest of the week with highs only in the upper 60s

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago