FACT handling investigation on Bendix Drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County FACT team is handling an investigation involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in South Bend.

Officers were called Thursday morning to Bendix Drive near the Growing Kids Learning Center just north of Lathrop Street.

Details are currently limited, but officials tell 16 News Now the victim is a female.

Officials are expected to release more details about a suspect vehicle later.

