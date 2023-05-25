Clear and cool again tonight but warmer weather is on the way!
Temps will rise into the 80s and even 90s!
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly again as temps fall to the low to mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine as temps get back to the low to mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s
MEMORIAL DAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s!
