Bremen man arrested after driving with BAC 3x legal limit

James Rimel
James Rimel(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old Bremen man was arrested earlier this week after police say he hit a mailbox and almost hit a school bus while driving drunk in Marshall County.

Police were notified about the driver, identified as James Rimel, just after 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Rimel was later located by police in the area of Miami Trail just north of U.S. 6 near Bremen.

Police learned that Rimel had been drinking at the time. He failed field sobriety tests and was offered a certified test that showed his BAC to be .242, which is three times the legal limit.

Rimel was subsequently arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. His bond was set at $1,500 cash.

Rimel is due in court on June 6.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The free monthly celebration of art and community will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

News

Render restaurant to close its doors next weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The restaurant’s last day of service will be Saturday, June 3.

News

Render restaurant to close its doors next weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
Render, which is located on Jefferson Boulevard across from Howard Park, announced on Facebook on Wednesday that it will be closing next weekend.

Indiana

Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Medical Licensing Board’s hearing comes after Indiana’s Republican attorney general accused Dr. Caitlin Bernard of violating state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: Cool & breezy Thursday; Sunny & warm holiday weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Thursday will be the coolest of the week with highs only in the upper 60s

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Therapy dog coming to LaSalle Elementary

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
A therapy dog will join students at Lasalle Elementary School this upcoming fall.

News

Indiana High School Softball Sectionals: Wednesday Highlights

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Indiana High School Baseball Sectionals: Wednesday Highlights

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Ryan’s Place Gala raises over $200K to support grieving children, families

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Over 260 people attended the gala at the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart to support the mission of Ryan’s Place on Friday, May 19.