ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart

Elkhart ArtWalk returns
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ArtWalk will return to downtown Elkhart on Thursday.

May’s theme is ‘Island Party.’

The free monthly celebration of art and community will take place from 5 – 8 p.m.

There will be an artisan market on Central Park Green, local merchants and a ‘Chalk the Walk’ community art project.

The free ‘Lerner on the Lawn’ concert series will take place at 6 p.m. on the Central Park Green Civic Plaza.

“We have such a vibrant community here in Elkhart and it’s full of talented artists and musicians and entrepreneurs and people from all walks of life,” said Tanner Smale, the director of communications and recruitment for Premier Arts. “If we aren’t coming together, what are we doing? So, it’s really exciting to be part of something that’s bringing that all together.”

Elkhart ArtWalk will take place every final Thursday of the month through October.

To learn more, click here.

