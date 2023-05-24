Wednesday’s Child: Renee’s Request

(Grant Me Hope)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Grant Me Hope sent us the story of a foster teen from Michigan. Renee recently turned 17.

“My friends describe me as caring, kind, helpful when I can be, confident, resilient and also that I’m strong,” Renee said. “I like to listen to music and write music.”

She’s also a talented singer but has never been encouraged to join choir at school.

Renee loves to read and wants to go to college someday to become a therapist who works with autistic children.

“I kind of have been around them so much that I know how to make it where they will talk I guess, like get comfortable,” Renee said.

Renee understands that she might age out of foster care someday. She would much rather find a family that is willing to adopt her.

“Family is important to me because I’ve never had a real family,” Renee said. “I never had one to actually support me.”

She understands the risks foster youth face.

“A lot of teens who don’t get adopted and then they’ll end up being homeless,” Renee said. “I feel like if we have parental guidance, we wouldn’t end up being like that instead of just going out in the world by ourselves.”

She would like to find a mom and a dad, but isn’t picky.

“Well, I don’t care what kind of family you are as long as I have the support” Renee said. “And then I always wanted a dog, I love walking dogs, I hate walking, but if I can walk a dog, I love it.”

“I hope you make the right choices to adopt more than just me but other teens too,” Renee said.

You can learn more about Renee at Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

Tricia Sloma touched more on Renee’s story during a Facebook Live on Wednesday morning. She also shared a response she received for her Wednesday’s Child update from last week regarding three sisters who now have a permanent family. You can watch it in the video attached below:

