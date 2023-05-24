Teen accused of murdering 11-year-old boy enters not guilty plea

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old who is accused of shooting and killing an 11-year-old boy in South Bend a month ago entered a preliminary plea of not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Dominick Williams, Jr. is facing charges of murder and a firearm enhancement in connection with the death of T’yon Horston.

Horston was shot and killed back on April 20 in the 600 block of N. Johnson Street. He was a sixth grader at Jefferson Traditional Middle School. He also previously attended Jackson Middle School.

Williams was arrested near Indianapolis on Monday and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on Tuesday. He is being held without bond.

Williams is expected to be back in court for an initial hearing on June 8.

Dominick Williams, Jr.
Dominick Williams, Jr.(St. Joseph County Jail)

