St. Joseph County Council passes tax abatements for EV battery plant

May. 23, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council passed a tax abatement for a proposed electric vehicle battery plant.

The County Council approved a 10-year real property and 15-year personal property tax abatement for the estimated $3 billion project.

Both General Motors and Samsung plan to partner on the plant in New Carlisle. This is the same plant General Motors and LG planned to work on together before the talks ended.

If the project does go through, construction would likely begin in 2026 and would bring 1,600 manufacturing jobs on top of some 2,000 construction jobs.

