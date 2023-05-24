South Bend Cubs host second ‘Education Day’ game of the season

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs hosted their second “Education Day” game of the season on Wednesday.

The 11:05 a.m. start time gave students from across Michiana who would normally be in the classroom a chance to enjoy a ballgame at Four Winds Field.

16 News Now caught up with South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart, who says it’s a great way for students and parents alike to celebrate the end of the school year.

“I’m sure it’s a little bit of a relief for the parents and the teachers as well, but it’s just a way to celebrate a long school year for these kids.”

Unfortunately, the Cubs lost to the Dayton Dragons by a final score of 4-1. But the game was still special, as the Cubs welcomed their 3 millionth fan to Four Winds Field since Andrew Berlin purchased the team in November 2011.

The Cubs have four more games this homestand, which includes Memorial Day weekend festivities. In addition to fireworks on Friday night and Sunday night, active duty and military veterans can receive two free tickets to the games on Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets to an upcoming game, click here.

