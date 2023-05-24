South Bend Cubs hit 3 million fan milestone under Andrew Berlin’s ownership

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are celebrating a massive attendance milestone under the ownership of Andrew Berlin.

During a day game on Wednesday, the Cubs welcomed their 3 millionth fan to Four Winds Field since Berlin purchased the team in November 2011.

“This is a tremendous achievement, not just for our organization, but for the entire community,” Berlin said in a press release sent to 16 News Now.

Prior to Berlin’s purchase of the team, which was known back then as the South Bend Silver Hawks, the franchise saw its lowest season attendance ever in 2011 with 112,795 fans. Over the course of the next three years, the team saw steady growth as the Silver Hawks, ending with 258,836 in 2014.

When the franchise became a Chicago Cubs affiliate in 2015, it saw its largest gain, jumping to a then record of 347,678 fans. The Cubs consistently drew over 300,000 fans from 2015 through 2019 before the pandemic suspended the 2020 season and placed attendances restrictions for 2021.

Now in 2023, the team has drawn over 70,000 fans in the first 18 games of the season and is on pace for another big year.

The South Bend Cubs have likely also benefitted from playing their home games at Four Wind Field. The ballpark, which has undergone extensive upgrades in recent years and has more on the horizon, was recognized as the best Minor League Ballpark in 2017 and 2022 by Ballpark Digest.

“From day one, we wanted to turn the ballpark into a destination,” Berlin said. “Four Winds Field is not just a place where baseball is played. It’s where families come to gather, and friends can meet to catch up. We’ve turned this city-owned stadium into a facility that everyone can be proud of.”

The Cubs are in the midst of a six-game homestand. To purchase tickets to an upcoming game, head to the team’s website.

