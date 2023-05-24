4 shot at Lincoln Park in Columbus

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people have been shot following gunfire south of Indianapolis.

According to our sister station WTHR, police responded to Lincoln Park, near the Hamilton Center, in Columbus around 7:35 p.m. When they arrived, they found several people with gunshot wounds, and four were taken to the hospital.

Police said they would not release information about the condition or identities of those four victims but did say they were all teenagers or young adults.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect.

