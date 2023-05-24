Notre Dame football announces 2023 home kickoff times

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has announced kickoff times for all its home games this upcoming season.

The 2023 season begins with a trip to Dublin, Ireland, where the Irish will face rival Navy in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. That game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

The 2023 slate at Notre Dame Stadium begins with a historical meeting between Notre Dame and Tennessee State on Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. The game marks the first time the Irish will face a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

Following a trip to NC State, the Irish will return to Notre Dame Stadium for a two-game homestand with Central Michigan (Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.) and Ohio State (Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.).

The Irish won’t play at home again until Oct. 14, but it will be another primetime game (7:30 p.m.) as Notre Dame welcomes rival USC to South Bend.

The home schedule will conclude with games against Pittsburgh (Oct. 28) and Wake Forest (Nov. 18). Both games will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame’s entire 2023 schedule is listed below. Home games are listed in bold.

Aug. 26 (2:30 p.m.) - vs. Navy (Dublin, Ireland)

Sept. 2 (3:30 p.m.) - Tennessee State

Sept. 9 (TBA) - at NC State

Sept. 16 (2:30 p.m.) - Central Michigan

Sept. 23 (7:30 p.m.) - Ohio State

Sept. 30 (TBA) - at Duke

Oct. 7 (TBA) - at Louisville

Oct. 14 (7:30 p.m.) - USC

Oct. 28 (3:30 p.m.) - Pittsburgh

Nov. 4 (TBA) - at Clemson

Nov. 18 (3:30 p.m.) - Wake Forest

Nov. 25 (TBA) - at Stanford

