Notre Dame football announces 2023 home kickoff times
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has announced kickoff times for all its home games this upcoming season.
The 2023 season begins with a trip to Dublin, Ireland, where the Irish will face rival Navy in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. That game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.
The 2023 slate at Notre Dame Stadium begins with a historical meeting between Notre Dame and Tennessee State on Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. The game marks the first time the Irish will face a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).
Following a trip to NC State, the Irish will return to Notre Dame Stadium for a two-game homestand with Central Michigan (Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.) and Ohio State (Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.).
The Irish won’t play at home again until Oct. 14, but it will be another primetime game (7:30 p.m.) as Notre Dame welcomes rival USC to South Bend.
The home schedule will conclude with games against Pittsburgh (Oct. 28) and Wake Forest (Nov. 18). Both games will kick off at 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame’s entire 2023 schedule is listed below. Home games are listed in bold.
Aug. 26 (2:30 p.m.) - vs. Navy (Dublin, Ireland)
Sept. 2 (3:30 p.m.) - Tennessee State
Sept. 9 (TBA) - at NC State
Sept. 16 (2:30 p.m.) - Central Michigan
Sept. 23 (7:30 p.m.) - Ohio State
Sept. 30 (TBA) - at Duke
Oct. 7 (TBA) - at Louisville
Oct. 14 (7:30 p.m.) - USC
Oct. 28 (3:30 p.m.) - Pittsburgh
Nov. 4 (TBA) - at Clemson
Nov. 18 (3:30 p.m.) - Wake Forest
Nov. 25 (TBA) - at Stanford
