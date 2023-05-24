New Carlisle Police Department gets two AED devices after donations

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in New Carlisle are now fully equipped with AED devices after a donation.

Students from the New Prairie Chapter of Health Occupations Students of America presented the devices during a town council meeting. After the meeting, one of the students shared the importance of this donation.

“It’s really nice to know that, like, the community is better protected now in case anything happens,” said Avery Mougn, a HOSA New Prairie student.

The donation comes years after New Prairie senior Mark Mayfield died after going through a sudden cardiac arrest during an intramural basketball game at the school.

