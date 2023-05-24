Mishawaka resident climbs tallest mountain in the world

(WNDU) - Daniel Laidig is a Mishawaka resident and business owner who has had a dream of summiting Mount Everest since he was in the seventh grade.

“I try to go on one big mountain expedition a year,” Laidig told 16 News Now.

Conquering Mount Everest, Laidig has now climbed 5 of ‘The 7 Summits,’ known as the tallest mountain peaks on each continent of the world.

“Denali in the U.S, Aconcagua in South America, Vinson in Antartica, Everest in Asia, and Kilimanjaro in Africa,” Laidig said.

In 2021, Laidig made his first attempt at summiting Mount Everest, but was unable to make it to the top due to inclement weather and sickness.

Now, two years later, 29,000 feet in the clouds, he accomplished his dream.

“When you’re standing on that Summit, it’s a pretty amazing feeling, talk about exhilarating,” Laidig said.

The dangerous, seven week-long journey lead up to that one moment of standing on the top of the world, and according to Laidig, it isn’t even close to the finish line.

“There’s a bunch of different mountains I’d like to climb. Big and small. People talk to me all the time about a mountain they climbed out in Colorado or Arizona or something, and they’re like oh, it’s nothing compared to Mount Everest, and it’s like, it might not be as tall, but every mountain is awesome. If you just get out there and go do it and go conquer something and when you stand at the top of anything, it feels pretty good,” Laidig said.

With two more mountains to go before he completes his ultimate goal of ‘The 7 Summits,’ Laidig says there are plenty more mountains, big and small, he can’t wait to stand at the top of.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.