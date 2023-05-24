Michigan City police investigating arson at mobile home park

Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Investigators believe a Tuesday morning fire at a mobile home park in Michigan City was intentionally set.

Emergency crews were called just before 8:30 a.m. CDT to a fire at a home in the 100 block of Dunewood Drive at the Dunewood Mobile Home Park. When crews arrived, they learned that three men who had been performing cement work in the park had put themselves in harms way to remove two people and a dog that were trapped inside.

The two people inside, a 77-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital. The boy’s injuries were described by police as minor, but the woman had to be moved to a hospital in the Fort Wayne area for advanced treatment. There is currently no word on her condition.

Police say the rescued dog is currently under the care of Michigan City Animal Control.

Police are currently investigating this fire as arson because their investigation revealed it was intentionally set.

If you live in the area and have any information that could help police, including any exterior or Ring camera footage, please contact Sgt. Melissa Sopher at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1049 or by email at msopher@emichigancity.com.

You can also give Michigan City police anonymous tip at their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or the WeTip Hotline for general crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.

