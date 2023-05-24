‘Recovery is possible’: Mental health professionals hold forum at Nfluence Church

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

People gathered at Nfluence Church in Granger Tuesday night for a community forum to talk about mental health and substance abuse.

The event was all about offering hope and reminding people that recovery is possible.

Mental health advocates say they hope to raise awareness about the importance of Narcan.

According to the St. Joe County Health Department, Narcan has reversed 105 overdoses since the beginning of this year.

They also say we have to let go of the stigma in order to help those who are struggling.

“That’s the importance of community conversations and nights such as this where we are getting together and actually talking about what’s happening without any fear...without any scare tactics and saying ‘you know what, help is available and we are here, and we want to be able to help resource map for individuals and make sure that community members do not feel alone in this struggle,’” said Alicia Wells, who is with Allendale Treatment.

“And that your elected leaders, your faith leaders, folks in the community, are here to help. We want to help and that’s why you saw the state take such bold action in this last legislative session, and we are going to keep moving forward in that direction,” said State Representative Jake Teshka.

Just a reminder: you do not have to suffer in silence.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Indiana welcome signs met with backlash on social media
Dominick Williams, Jr.
Teen charged in deadly shooting of 11-year-old arrested
Police investigating after rollover crash in South Bend on May 23, 2023.
Police investigating after rollover crash in South Bend
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say
New Carlisle woman turns severe burns into tattoo ‘masterpiece’

Latest News

Softball highlights in Michiana
New Carlisle Police Department gets two AED devices after donations on May 23, 2023.
New Carlisle Police Department gets two AED devices after donations
St. Joseph County Council approves tax abatements for EV battery plant.
St. Joseph County Council passes tax abatements for EV battery plant
New Carlisle PD gets two AED devices after donations