‘Recovery is possible’: Mental health professionals hold forum at Nfluence Church

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

People gathered at Nfluence Church in Granger Tuesday night for a community forum to talk about mental health and substance abuse.

The event was all about offering hope and reminding people that recovery is possible.

Mental health advocates say they hope to raise awareness about the importance of Narcan.

According to the St. Joe County Health Department, Narcan has reversed 105 overdoses since the beginning of this year.

They also say we have to let go of the stigma in order to help those who are struggling.

“That’s the importance of community conversations and nights such as this where we are getting together and actually talking about what’s happening without any fear...without any scare tactics and saying ‘you know what, help is available and we are here, and we want to be able to help resource map for individuals and make sure that community members do not feel alone in this struggle,’” said Alicia Wells, who is with Allendale Treatment.

“And that your elected leaders, your faith leaders, folks in the community, are here to help. We want to help and that’s why you saw the state take such bold action in this last legislative session, and we are going to keep moving forward in that direction,” said State Representative Jake Teshka.

Just a reminder: you do not have to suffer in silence.

