Illinois man sentenced to 75 years for murder of 2 South Bend men

24-year-old found guilty of murder in shooting that killed 2 South Bend men.
24-year-old found guilty of murder in shooting that killed 2 South Bend men.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old man is facing over seven decades in prison for the murder of two young men from South Bend.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Tyrik Rayford, of Sauk Village, Illinois, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the murder of Malik Balderos, 21, and Ricky Kinds, 20, last October.

A judge found Rayford guilty of one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and firearm enhancement back in March. Rayford was ordered to serve the sentencing concurrently.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between the former St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, and the SBPD Strategic Focus Unit.

