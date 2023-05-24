Illinois man sentenced to 75 years for murder of 2 South Bend men

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old man is facing over seven decades in prison for the murder of two young men from South Bend.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Tyrik Rayford, of Sauk Village, Illinois, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the murder of Malik Balderos, 21, and Ricky Kinds, 20, last October.

A judge found Rayford guilty of one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and firearm enhancement back in March. Rayford was ordered to serve the sentencing concurrently.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between the former St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, and the SBPD Strategic Focus Unit.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.