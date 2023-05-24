How to make the perfect ribs this summer

Tips on making the perfect ribs
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Nothing says summertime like some delicious barbecue.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Legends of Notre Dame to learn how to make their famous ribs.

Chef Josh Maron said it all starts with removing the membrane on the back side of the ribs.

Then add mustard, a delicious rub, and put it in the smoker for three and a half hours.

You can order the ribs by visiting the newly updated Legends.

But if you would like to make the ribs yourself, view the recipe below:

Legends’ Ribs w/BBQ Sauce

1 cup brown sugar

3 tbs kosher salt

3 tbs black pepper

3 tbs smoked paprika

1 ½ tb garlic powder

1 ½ tb onion powder

1 ½ ground mustard

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp celery salt

2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 cup yellow mustard

2 2.25 lb racks baby back ribs

1 cup hickory wood chips

Method:

*Remove membrane from back of ribs.

*Slather ribs with yellow mustard

*Mix spices together, and apply evenly to ribs

*Set smoker to 235 degrees/smoke for 3.5 hours

North Carolina BBQ Sauce:

1 cup cider vinegar

1 cup ketchup

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup Dijon

2 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

A look inside the newly updated Legends of Notre Dame
Tips on making the perfect ribs pt. 2

