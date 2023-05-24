Ferry Street Resource Center finds temporary home following fire

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A valuable community resource in Niles that burned down two weeks ago now has a new, temporary home.

The Ferry Street Resource Center has set up shop in the lower level of the Niles District Library, where it’s continuing to offer the same services that it did at its old location.

The resource center operates Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (except for this upcoming Monday due to Memorial Day). Staff will meet with clients, go over their cases, and host office hours at the library until they are able to find a permanent home.

“We want everyone to know that we’re still here and we’re still doing our job,” said Ric Pawlowski, executive director of the Ferry Street Resource Center. “You can still call the number at the center and get through to myself or Arquilla, and then we can schedule an appointment for you to come to the Niles District Library and meet with us and continue to get the services you’ve received in the past.”

The Niles District Library is located at 620 E. Main Street. For more information on the services the Ferry Street Resource Center offers, click here.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire that destroyed the center’s historic building Is undetermined. For those who want to donate to the center’s recovery efforts, click here.

