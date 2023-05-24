Elkhart police looking to identify suspects in fraud investigations

(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects that are connected to ongoing fraud investigations.

Police say they happened at a bank and business in the Michiana area earlier this month. One person has been arrested and charged in connection with their investigations, but police need your help identifying the other persons of interest that are pictured in the gallery below.

Regarding the arrest that was made, police say they were called back on May 1 to the Teacher’s Credit Union located at 201 County Road 6 W. on reports of a man in a red Jeep Renegade who was trying to withdraw money from an account that was not his by presenting an ID car that was not his. The bank teller did not give the man any money, and he left the bank before police arrived.

Police found the red Jeep a few minutes later and pulled it over in the Avalon Woods apartment complex. Police say the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Randy Friend of Goshen, gave officers an incorrect name, and had an outstanding warrant out of Goshen.

During their investigation, officers learned that Friend fraudulently secured a loan and purchased the Jeep using someone else’s name. Friend was subsequently arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail for identity deception, attempted theft, and his outstanding warrant.

If you can identify the individuals pictured in the gallery below, you’re asked to call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email tips@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers online or by calling 574-288-STOP.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memorial Day parades, events & more in Michiana

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put together a list of parades, events, and services to help remember those who died while serving our country.

Crime

Elkhart police looking to identify suspects in fraud investigations

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Crime

Michigan City police investigating arson at mobile home park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Investigators believe a Tuesday morning fire at a mobile home park in Michigan City was intentionally set.

News

How to make the perfect ribs this summer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
16 Morning News Now stopped by Legends of Notre Dame to learn how to make their famous ribs.

Latest News

News

Another warm day before temps turn cooler tonight as winds pick up too!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
A warm and sunny day before turning cooler and breezy

News

WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 05-24-23

Updated: 6 hours ago
Temps cool down later today as winds pick up a bit

News

‘Recovery is possible’: Mental health professionals hold forum at Nfluence Church

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Mental health professionals hold forum, say recovery is possible

News

Softball highlights in Michiana

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

New Carlisle Police Department gets two AED devices after donations

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The New Prairie Chapter of Health Occupations Students of America presented the devices during a town council meeting.

News

St. Joseph County Council passes tax abatements for EV battery plant

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Both General Motors and Samsung plan to partner on the plant in New Carlisle.