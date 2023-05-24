City leaders optimistic of plans for ‘Fusion Fest’

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The spirit of South Bend’s Ethnic Festival is being rekindled.

The signature South Bend event of the past will move forward in the future under a new name.

“Fusion is defined as joining two or more things together to form a single entity. In this case, Fusion Fest means creating a single event that celebrates the city’s rich and diverse cultures.

There was a time when the Ethnic Festival was a three-day event with its own parade that drew 100,000 visitors.

There was also a time it was a one-day event with a blue-shirted security force of 60 or so professionals and volunteers formed in response to large festival fights the year before.

“I wasn’t a part of the late great ethnic festival or Summer in the City, but I do anticipate the streets being filled with happy crowds, families, kids and just having a family-friendly atmosphere,” said Jordan Gathers, Interim Director of South Bend Venues Parks and Arts.

At this point, it’s hard to tell what Fusion Fest will look like. It now has a $300,000 budget and a website where food vendors, entertainers, and artists can apply to be part of it.

It’s not yet known if Fusion Fest will include a parade or a musical headliner.

“The community has been very invested in the planning process, and so yes, details seem to be fluid at the moment, but I’m optimistic it will all come together.in the end,” Gathers said.

Much like Elkhart has its Jazz Festival and Plymouth has its Blueberry Festival, South Bend will once again have its signature summer event to celebrate. “It still makes sense to continue to take, you know, our city and our community to that next level, you know, the need to gather to share stories and celebrate to, you know, in a familiar place is fundamental and it’s a human universal right.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Indiana welcome signs met with backlash on social media
Police investigating after rollover crash in South Bend on May 23, 2023.
Police investigating after rollover crash in South Bend
New Carlisle woman turns severe burns into tattoo ‘masterpiece’
Dominick Williams, Jr.
Teen charged in deadly shooting of 11-year-old arrested
The city breaks up encampment of homeless individuals.
South Bend breaks up encampment of homeless individuals

Latest News

South Bend Cubs hit 3 million fan milestone under Andrew Berlin’s ownership
Notre Dame football announces 2023 home kickoff times
Dominick Williams, Jr.
Teen accused of murdering 11-year-old boy enters not guilty plea
Teen accused of murdering 11-year-old boy enters not guilty plea
16 News Now Investigates: Police Policing Themselves
How internal investigations are handled at police departments in St. Joseph County