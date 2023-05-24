Benton Harbor man arrested on child porn-related charges

(WRDW/WAGT)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police have arrested a 44-year-old Benton Harbor man after an investigation related to child pornography.

Jamie Lee Flewellen has been charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime after police seized digital evidence of child pornography from his home.

According to MSP, the investigation stemmed from a cyber tip regarding Flewellen’s online activity involving the uploading of child sexual exploitation.

Flewellen was arraigned in the 5th District Court on Monday. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison (10 years for each of his charges).

