Another warm day before temps turn cooler tonight as winds pick up too!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies as temperatures rise to the mid to upper 70s. The sky will still have some haziness to it, thanks to smoke in the atmosphere from the Canadian wild fires. A cold front will move through later this afternoon, allowing our winds to pick up with gusts to 20-25mph along with a few added clouds. We could certainly use some rain, but unfortunately this cold front will be dry as it passes. It will allow our temps to cool down a bit.

TONIGHT: A chilly night as temps fall to the lower 40s. A few clouds tonight with winds still breezy gusting to 20-25mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds to start will give way to a beautiful sunny day. We’ll be on the cooler side as temps reach the upper 60s to around 70.

LOOK AHEAD: Memorial Day weekend is looking fantastic with sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures warm back up into the 80s. Then, they continue into next week, gradually make it to near 90!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.