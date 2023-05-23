What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.
This week features burgers, fish, and more!
- Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, May 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $3. Karaoke and fun.
- Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, May 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.
- Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, May 26, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.
- Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, May 26, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.
- Kitchen Open (American Legion Post 284 - 23571 Grant Road, South Bend) Friday, May 26, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Left Side of the Dial from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Call 574-289-4459.
- Munchie Mondays (Food Truck Alley Days Avenue - Buchanan) Monday, May 29, lunch and dinner. Food and live music.
