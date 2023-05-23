Walkerton Elementary students participate in model rocket launch

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of Walkerton students had a blast learning science on Tuesday!

The students were out launching rockets as part of a culmination of a project started in the fall. Rocket scientist Mike Dreessen visited and taught the history of NASA and how aeronautics came to be.

“Really just getting to learn why things work and problem-solving and when things fail and really just thinking like an engineer,” explained Amanda Dreivelvis, a Walkerton teacher.

The project was a part of Walkerton’s high-ability student group.

