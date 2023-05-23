U-Haul truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers near...
The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers near the White House.(Source: WUSA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a U-Haul truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

In an update early Tuesday, Guglielmi said preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers.

Police deemed the truck was safe.

Guglielmi says charges will be filed by the U.S. Park Police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart police looking to identify man, woman in armed robbery investigation
South Bend neighborhood sees second house fire in less than a week
ISP: South Bend man arrested for dealing, possessing drugs
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cooler mid-week; Back above average this weekend
Police found 139 fentanyl pills, 57 grams of powdered fentanyl, 20 grams of meth, 4.5 grams of...
Benton Harbor man arrested on bond violation to face new drug-related charges

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
South Bend Common Council rejects petition to rezone former Pepsi plant
South Bend Common Council rejects petition to rezone former Pepsi plant
Two children have died after they were swept away in a California river.
4-year-old boy’s body found in surging California river, day after sister found dead
Two children have died after they were swept away in a California river.
Two children dead, swept away in California river