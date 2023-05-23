Teen charged in deadly shooting of 11-year-old arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old who is charged in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy in South Bend a month ago has been arrested.

T’yon Horston was shot and killed back on April 20 in the 600 block of N. Johnson Street. Horston was a sixth grader at Jefferson Traditional Middle School. He also previously attended Jackson Middle School.

Dominick Williams, Jr. was charged earlier this month with murder and a firearm enhancement in connection with the shooting.

The South Bend Police Department says Williams was arrested near Indianapolis on Monday. According to jail records, he was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Police say Williams was arrested with assistance from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), the US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, the IMPD SWAT Team, the Fishers Police Department, and the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Dominick Williams, Jr. (St. Joseph County Jail)

11-year-old T’yon Horston was shot and killed on April 20, 2023. (South Bend Tribune)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.