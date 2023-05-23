Sunshine again as temperatures rise into the lower 80s today!

The warmest day of the week before a quick cooler turn in the temps
A warm day for Michiana with highs in the lower 80s
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Lots of sunshine as temperatures rise to the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Warm night with mainly clear skies. Temps fall to the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds as a cold front passes through. Peak temps will be mid-day in the mid to upper 70s, then falling.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures fall behind the cold front so we will only reach the upper 60s on Thursday, then temperatures will get back to a warming trend as we head into Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will make it into the 80s with sun and clouds in the forecast.

