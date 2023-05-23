South Bend’s beloved Ethnic Festival reimagined as ‘Fusion Fest’

Popular festival from the past returning this upcoming September to Howard Park
(Fusion Fest)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s last Ethnic Festival was held about 20 years ago, but city officials say they are bringing back a reimagined version of it this upcoming September.

“Fusion Fest” will be held from Sept. 9-10 at Howard Park. The two-day festival will be filled with food vendors, music, demonstrations, and artisans from every region of the world.

Officials determined back in February that the festival was going to make a comeback, but were waiting to release details.

The Ethnic Festival itself dates back to 1974. Toward the end of its run, the name was switched to Summer in the City. The city’s last summer festival was held around 2004, but city officials say it remains one of the most well-attended and loved events in the region.

“After more than 20 years, I am excited that we are bringing back a reimagined Ethnic Festival that celebrates our diverse, rich cultures in the South Bend region,” said Mayor James Mueller in a press release. “Fusion Fest not only celebrates our multi-cultural backgrounds but also brings our community together to enjoy a variety of food and fun activities.”

Howard Park and surrounding streets will be separated into global regions with stages and vendors located at each corresponding region: North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia/Australia.

“Fusion Fest will be an unforgettable multicultural experience, whether it’s your first time attending, or you’ve been before two decades ago,” said Jordan Gathers, Venues Parks & Arts interim executive director. “This one-of-a-kind event seamlessly blends music, entertainment, cuisine, and excitement to create a feeling of togetherness and sense of unity. You will leave feeling more connected than ever before.”

If you are passionate about sharing their culture through food, art, storytelling, music, or dance, you can apply to participate in Fusion Fest by clicking here.

The Ethnic Festival began in 1974 and ran for about 20 years.
The Ethnic Festival began in 1974 and ran for about 20 years.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Memorial Day parades, events & more in Michiana

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put together a list of parades, events, and services to help remember those who died while serving our country.

Community

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Fire Wires robotics team

Updated: May. 21, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
|
By Alex Almanza
The Fire Wires are mostly comprised of high school teens across Michiana who are interested in robotics.

Community

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT

Events

Elkhart announces plans for Memorial Day parade

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The parade route will travel on Main Street from Harrison Street to Lexington Avenue.

Latest News

Events

City of Mishawaka releases details on 2023 Memorial Day Parade

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It will be the city’s first Memorial Day Parade since 2019.

Events

Third Thursdays in the Mish: Bike parade at the Riverwalk

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Alex Almanza
The event featured bike decorating and even a police escort!

Events

Festival fun in Michiana

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put out a list of festivals, events, and fairs for you and your family to enjoy this summer in Michiana.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs to host meet-and-greet for 2016 World Series champ Miguel Montero

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A former Chicago Cub who is remembered by fans for his clutch postseason moments during the team’s run to a World Series title in 2016 will be in town next month to meet fans and sign autographs.

Special Reports

A Place to Call Home: Three Sisters, Two Parents, One Family

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
So much has changed for three sisters we met with in 2020 who now have a forever home.

Events

Girl Named Tom to perform at Four Winds Casino South Bend in July

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A local musical trio that made history on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021 will be performing in South Bend this upcoming July.