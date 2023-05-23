South Bend teen charged in shooting death of 11-year-old arrested

Dominick Williams Jr.
Dominick Williams Jr.(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old who is charged in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy in South Bend a month ago has been arrested.

T’yon Horston was shot and killed back on April 20 in the 600 block of N. Johnson Street. Horston was a sixth grader at Jefferson Traditional Middle School. He also previously attended Jackson Middle School.

Dominick Williams, Jr. was charged earlier this month with murder and a firearm enhancement in connection with the shooting.

The South Bend Police Department says Williams was arrested near Indianapolis on Monday. He is in the process of being transferred to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Police say Williams was arrested with assistance from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), the US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, the IMPD SWAT Team, the Fishers Police Department, and the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

11-year-old T’yon Horston was shot and killed on April 20, 2023.
11-year-old T’yon Horston was shot and killed on April 20, 2023.(South Bend Tribune)

