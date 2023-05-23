South Bend highlights ‘Lamppost Lighting Program’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend stands prepared to enlighten up to 100 of its city residents.

The city’s cost-share “Lamppost Lighting Program” offers 100 self-install, solar-powered lampposts for residential front yards.

This year, the city has selected two target areas based on income, the number of vacant lots, and the need for lighting in the neighborhood. If you live in a targeted area, the cost to the homeowner is $50. Outside of the targeted areas, the cost to the homeowner is $250.

“We’ve heard from residents that they want their neighborhoods to be lit and feel safe at night, and so this is one way in which we’re increasing the coverage of lighting in neighborhoods,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

The deadline to apply to the program is Thursday, June 1. To download the brochure and application, click here.

You can find more FAQs regarding South Bend’s Lamppost Program by clicking here.

