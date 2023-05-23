Rum Village Adventures opens for the season

Rum Village Adventures is open for the season
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Warmer weather is here and that means a popular aerial park is open for the season.

Rum Village Adventures is now open and under new management.

Guests can climb their way through unique obstacles and zip lines, all while enjoying nature.

“It’s a lot of fun on multiple levels,” said Ben Jones, the park manager. “Younger kids can do the activity with the lower levels, and older kids and parents can challenge themselves a little bit more in doing the upper courses.”

Starting Memorial Day, Rum Village Adventures will be open six days a week and closed on Tuesdays.

