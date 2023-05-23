Police investigating after rollover crash in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a rollover crash in South Bend on Tuesday evening.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, a police pursuit ended after a rollover crash occurred at the intersection of Kern Road and Carroll Street around 6 p.m.

The Volunteer Emergency Services Team confirmed that there were no fatalities in the crash. 16 News Now is still trying to learn more about the conditions of any crash victims.

St. Joseph County FACT is conducting the investigation due to the “high-speed” nature of the crash.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest on this developing story.

