Plans call for wine bar to open in former Mishawaka Police station

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The building that once housed the Mishawaka Police station now has a new owner.

Ken Prince, Director of Mishawaka Planning and Community Development, said Cressy & Everett Commercial purchased the building for $500,000.

The firm will move from its Edison Lakes office to the riverfront property, bringing 100 employees to the downtown area later this year.

Plans call for Cressy to find a tenant that will operate a wine bar and restaurant on the lower level.

“We’re finishing the riverwalk extension going up to Cedar Street  and that should be done later this year,” remarked Prince. “When all completed, I think the whole area will be revitalized.”

Former city mayor and current South Bend Regional Chamber President Jeff Rea noted that waterfront property is a hot commodity.

”What you’ve seen in all the downtowns, whether you’re in Niles or Buchanan or St. Joe or Benton Harbor or South Bend or Elkhart or Goshen or Mishawaka - they’re all trying to create those unique spaces that contribute to the quality of place,” said Rea.

Prince said Cressy & Everett Commercial should finish renovations and move into the former Mishawaka Police Department headquarters either in August or September. A wine bar won’t open until a tenant remodels the first floor.

