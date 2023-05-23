New Indiana welcome signs met with backlash on social media
May. 23, 2023
(WNDU) - If you’re driving from out-of-state into Indiana, you may notice some major changes as you make your way across the state line.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says new welcome signs are going up at entry points around the state. Crews are swapping out the old “Crossroads on America” signs with new ones that say “More to Discover IN Indiana.”
The change is being met with a lot of backlash on social media, with many saying they prefer the old signs.
You can see the more than 1,000 comments for yourself on INDOT Northeast’s Facebook page.
