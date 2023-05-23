New Indiana welcome signs met with backlash on social media

(WNDU) - If you’re driving from out-of-state into Indiana, you may notice some major changes as you make your way across the state line.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says new welcome signs are going up at entry points around the state. Crews are swapping out the old “Crossroads on America” signs with new ones that say “More to Discover IN Indiana.”

Out with the old, in with the new! 🌟😎 As promised, here are some pictures of our crews putting up one of the new welcome signs along I-69. More to come in the future! pic.twitter.com/mEQHXivLkC — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) May 22, 2023

The change is being met with a lot of backlash on social media, with many saying they prefer the old signs.

The original signs were more welcoming. The old signs were much better. — William Samples (@sampleswill) May 23, 2023

The sign is hideous. I used to enjoy seeing the “Welcome” sign after leaving the state. This one isn’t even in large enough print to read from a moving vehicle, it’s dark and devoid of any level of creativity or positive anything.

Glad I won’t be leaving Indiana anytime soon to only come back home and be unwelcome by a pathetic sign.

Modernizing everything isn’t always the answer…it’s boring and sterile. The old sign was better.

The “welcome” sign is missing a key word.

You can see the more than 1,000 comments for yourself on INDOT Northeast’s Facebook page.

