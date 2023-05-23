Mishawaka softball confident heading into sectionals

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - High school baseball and softball teams here in Michiana are gearing up for the postseason, and the Mishawaka softball team is hoping to keep its success rolling.

The Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) champions have a conference title under their belt for the first time since 2010. Being fairly new to the NLC, it’s not only the softball team’s first title in the conference, but also the first for any girls sport at Mishawaka High School.

The Cavemen are hoping that run to close out a conference title continues into sectionals. 16 Sports caught up with the team at practice on Monday to ask about their confidence level heading into Tuesday’s sectional opener.

“We feel like we can do anything, and that’s how it should be, no matter if you’re losing or not,” says sophomore third baseman/catcher Leah Dawson. “You should always feel like you can do anything, and that’s my approach.”

Dawson’s teammate Gianna Camacho agrees.

“It shows that anyone is game,” the sophomore shortstop/catcher says. “Anyone is game. No one’s better, no one’s worse. Anyone is game.”

Meanwhile, the softball team might not be the only sports program that’s confident heading into sectionals this spring.

“We had our boys (baseball team), they also won the conference. So, you know, as a baseball-softball program, it’s really confidence-boosting,” says sophomore pitcher Taylor Kincade. “Our 2023 class, I feel like it has really strong athletes, and we’re all just really close.”

The Cavemen will start their sectional run against conference rival Plymouth on Tuesday night at Ward Baker Park. The winner will face South Bend Saint Joseph in the semifinals on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

High school softball sectionals begin Monday in Indiana

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Scores and bracket updates for sectional matchups involving teams in our local area can be found here.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse advances to Final Four with win over Johns Hopkins

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
The No. 3 Irish defeated No. 6 Johns Hopkins by a final score of 12-9 on Sunday afternoon to advance to the Final Four for the sixth time in program history.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame softball defeats Harvard, suffers season-ending loss to Arkansas

Updated: May. 21, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
The Notre Dame softball team’s 2023 season came to an end late Saturday night after the Irish were eliminated from the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

Notre Dame

Irish softball falls in NCAA Regional opener; faces elimination

Updated: May. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Notre Dame softball team dropped its opening game of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional on Friday night, falling to Oregon 5-4.

Latest News

Boys Basketball

Passing the torch: Coolman ready to take over Penn boys basketball program

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Pending school board approval, the Penn Kingsmen are set to hire Valparaiso’s Barak Coolman as the next boys basketball head coach, replacing retiring hall of famer Al Rhodes.

Notre Dame

Irish softball opens NCAA tourney play on Friday

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
After sweating it out on the bubble, the Irish were selected as a No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville regional.

Notre Dame

Irish women’s lacrosse falls in NCAA quarterfinals

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Irish fell on the road to No. 3 seed Boston College by a final score of 20-6.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs to host meet-and-greet for 2016 World Series champ Miguel Montero

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A former Chicago Cub who is remembered by fans for his clutch postseason moments during the team’s run to a World Series title in 2016 will be in town next month to meet fans and sign autographs.

Notre Dame

Irish baseball to end regular season at Boston College

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The upcoming series is an important one for the Irish, as the margin of error is diminishing in terms of being selected to play in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame

One-on-one with Micah Shrewsberry

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Despite his busy schedule, The new Notre Dame men's basketball coach found time to sit down with 16 Sports for an exclusive one-on-one interview.