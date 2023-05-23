Mishawaka softball confident heading into sectionals

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - High school baseball and softball teams here in Michiana are gearing up for the postseason, and the Mishawaka softball team is hoping to keep its success rolling.

The Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) champions have a conference title under their belt for the first time since 2010. Being fairly new to the NLC, it’s not only the softball team’s first title in the conference, but also the first for any girls sport at Mishawaka High School.

The Cavemen are hoping that run to close out a conference title continues into sectionals. 16 Sports caught up with the team at practice on Monday to ask about their confidence level heading into Tuesday’s sectional opener.

“We feel like we can do anything, and that’s how it should be, no matter if you’re losing or not,” says sophomore third baseman/catcher Leah Dawson. “You should always feel like you can do anything, and that’s my approach.”

Dawson’s teammate Gianna Camacho agrees.

“It shows that anyone is game,” the sophomore shortstop/catcher says. “Anyone is game. No one’s better, no one’s worse. Anyone is game.”

Meanwhile, the softball team might not be the only sports program that’s confident heading into sectionals this spring.

“We had our boys (baseball team), they also won the conference. So, you know, as a baseball-softball program, it’s really confidence-boosting,” says sophomore pitcher Taylor Kincade. “Our 2023 class, I feel like it has really strong athletes, and we’re all just really close.”

The Cavemen will start their sectional run against conference rival Plymouth on Tuesday night at Ward Baker Park. The winner will face South Bend Saint Joseph in the semifinals on Wednesday night.

