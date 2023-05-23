Mishawaka native Adam Driver named honorary starter for Indy 500

Adam Driver attends the 9th Annual AACTA International Awards at Mondrian Los Angeles on...
Adam Driver attends the 9th Annual AACTA International Awards at Mondrian Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Mishawaka native actor Adam Driver will wave the green flag at the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 this upcoming weekend.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the Mishawaka High School graduate was named the honorary starter for the race on Sunday, May 28.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles says Driver is a fitting addition to the Memorial Day weekend race because he is a Marine veteran. Driver also co-founded the nonprofit Arts in the Armed Forces, which staged theatrical and musical performances for members of the military before dissolving earlier this year.

Driver, who is arguably best known for his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, has been nominated for two Academy Awards, four Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 28 and will be broadcast live on WNDU. Coverage begins on WNDU at 11 a.m. and is expected to run through 4 p.m.

