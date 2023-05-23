K-9 killed after attacking, failing to release deputy, sheriff’s office says

FILE - Deputies said the K-9 failed to release the man despite repeated verbal commands and...
FILE - Deputies said the K-9 failed to release the man despite repeated verbal commands and several attempts by witnesses who tried to pull the dog off.(WLUC)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A K-9 was shot Sunday evening after biting a deputy and failing to release him, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said an off-duty deputy, who is an experienced K-9 handler, was doing a non-training activity at his home when he was unexpectedly bitten by the 2.5-year-old Belgium Malinois.

Deputies said the K-9 failed to release despite repeated verbal commands and several attempts by witnesses who tried to pull the dog off.

A family member of the deputy who lives nearby told the agency they rushed out and fired their own gun at the dog to save the deputy.

The K-9 died from the gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office mentioned that the injured handler was caring for the K-9 whose primary handler was away at training.

The injured deputy was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and is expected to recover after some time.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Standards was notified and is reviewing the incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart police looking to identify suspects in armed robbery investigation
South Bend neighborhood sees second house fire in less than a week
Police found 139 fentanyl pills, 57 grams of powdered fentanyl, 20 grams of meth, 4.5 grams of...
Benton Harbor man arrested on bond violation to face new drug-related charges
ISP: South Bend man arrested for dealing, possessing drugs
Michiana Unsolved: The Disappearance of Sargent Micek

Latest News

President Biden says he expects progress on a crucial debt limit deal, as he departs for Asia.
Biden leaning into global diplomacy to manage migration at US-Mexico border
The incident happened Monday night
19-year-old driver accused of trying to crash through barriers outside White House
New Indiana welcome signs met with backlash on social media
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says
Adrian Fajardo, 12, is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in...
12-year-old boy fighting for his life after ice cream truck crashes into apartment