Irish men’s lacrosse to face familiar foe in Final Four

By Matt Loch
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After defeating Johns Hopkins over the weekend, the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team is Philadelphia-bound for the Final Four.

The No. 3 Irish will face No. 2 Virginia, who have been their kryptonite this season. The only two losses of the season for Notre Dame (12-2) have been to the Cavaliers.

Despite that, the Irish say this is the exact opponent they want to face.

“We’ve beaten everybody else we’ve played this year,” says Head Coach Kevin Corrigan. “In fact, in the last 21 games, we’re 18-3, and our three losses are to UVA. So, I want to play them. If we’re going to win the championship, we’ve got to go through them. So, I couldn’t be more excited that that’s our first opponent in the Final Four.”

Corrigan’s players agree.

“Obviously, we learned a lot from both of those losses, and that there’s things that we do really well and there’s things that they do really well,” says Irish graduate midfielder Jack Simmons. “So, how are we going to exploit some of their weaknesses with our strengths?”

“They played very well against us,” says Irish graduate defender Chris Fake. “They’re a very good team, and, you know, it’s just one we want.”

First draw on Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.

The winner advances to the national championship on Memorial Day, where they will face the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Duke and Penn State.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse advances to Final Four with win over Johns Hopkins

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
The No. 3 Irish defeated No. 6 Johns Hopkins by a final score of 12-9 on Sunday afternoon to advance to the Final Four for the sixth time in program history.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame softball defeats Harvard, suffers season-ending loss to Arkansas

Updated: May. 21, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
The Notre Dame softball team’s 2023 season came to an end late Saturday night after the Irish were eliminated from the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

Notre Dame

Irish softball falls in NCAA Regional opener; faces elimination

Updated: May. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Notre Dame softball team dropped its opening game of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional on Friday night, falling to Oregon 5-4.

Notre Dame

Irish softball opens NCAA tourney play on Friday

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
After sweating it out on the bubble, the Irish were selected as a No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville regional.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish women’s lacrosse falls in NCAA quarterfinals

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Irish fell on the road to No. 3 seed Boston College by a final score of 20-6.

Notre Dame

Irish baseball to end regular season at Boston College

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The upcoming series is an important one for the Irish, as the margin of error is diminishing in terms of being selected to play in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame

One-on-one with Micah Shrewsberry

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Despite his busy schedule, The new Notre Dame men's basketball coach found time to sit down with 16 Sports for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

Sports

ND MEN’S LAX: Sunday’s quarterfinal awaits

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
After a record-breaking performance at home in the NCAA Championships’ opening round, the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team packs their bags for the quarterfinals this weekend.

Notre Dame

Irish fall in extras to Northwestern at Wrigley Field

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Notre Dame baseball team made history on Tuesday by visiting the Friendly Confines for the first time in program history, but it would prove to be unfriendly as the Irish lost to Northwestern in walk-off fashion.

Notre Dame

Former Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs transferring to LSU

Updated: May. 16, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Diggs will be reunited in Baton Rouge with Brian Kelly, his former head coach at Notre Dame.