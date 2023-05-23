Indiana native Ed Carpenter prepares for 20th Indianapolis 500

By Matt Loch
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indianapolis 500 is the largest sporting event this Hoosier state has to offer, with more than 300,000 racing fans from around the world assembling in one mega-complex outside of Indianapolis.

It’s only natural that it has special meaning for an Indiana native, especially someone like Ed Carpenter, who is driving in his 20th-career Indy 500. The Indy native and Butler alumnus will drive his car and lead his self-named team on the track.

Before that happens, 16 Sports caught up with Carpenter to ask about running this historic race right in his hometown.

“I mean it’s a dream come true,” he said. “This is year 20 for me, and it’s a privilege to be one of the 33 drivers that get to compete in this great race on Memorial Day weekend, and it is a very emotional experience going though pre-race. From the anthem, taps, ‘Back Home Again in Indiana,’ ‘Gentlemen, start your engines,’ or “Drivers, start your engines.’ It’s an amazing experience and one that never gets old. It gives you goosebumps and makes you very emotional every time.”

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 28 and will be broadcast live on WNDU. Coverage begins on WNDU at 11 a.m. and is expected to run through 4 p.m.

